Chris Boswell Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Havana

Chris Boswell is used to putting three on the board. Now he’s putting a ring on his new fiancée’s finger. Boswell announced his engagement to girlfriend Havana, sharing this photo on Instagram.

It’s been a busy offseason for Boswell, who inked a long-term extension with the Steelers during training camp. At the time, it tied him as the game’s highest paid kicker though Justin Tucker secured a new deal weeks later that put him all alone in the top spot. That new payday helped Boswell buy a very expensive-looking ring.

Boswell himself was something of a diamond in the rough, the team’s fourth kicking option of 2015. Starter Shaun Suisham’s season and effectively his career was injured by an knee injury, Garrett Hartley suffered an injury, and the trade for Josh Scobee proved to be an utter disaster. Boswell was brought on mid-season and shined, going 29/32, including 2/2 from 50+ yards out. He excelled the next two seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2017, and securing his first extension with the team.

A lingering injury in 2018 saw him nearly released by the team. But Pittsburgh’s patience was rewarded and Boswell returned to form since 2019, becoming one of the game’s most accurate kickers. His 88.4% career field goal percentage is 4th in NFL history. Last year, Boswell went 36/40, setting the Steelers’ franchise record for most field goals made in a season. Those 36 makes were tied for second-most in the league, only trailing Daniel Carlson, who went 40/43.

Boswell will be an important piece of the Steelers’ offense this year. Performances like what he had against the Detroit Lions in the preseason finale, going 4/5 (his only miss was blocked) could be common this season as Pittsburgh’s offense goes through expected growing pains thanks to a below-average offensive line and new quarterback. Hopefully Boswell enjoys as good of a fall as he’s had a summer.