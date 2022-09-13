Broncos Vs. Seahawks Week 1 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field.
This game is unique in its storyline as it marks the return to Seattle for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Broncos Inactives: WR Jalen Virgil, OL Billy Turner, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, LB Josey Jewell, S Delarrin Turner-Yell
Seahawks Inactives: RB Kenneth Walker III, OL Damien Lewis, LS Tyler Ott, DT Myles Adams, CB Artie Burns