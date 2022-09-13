AFC North Week 1 Recap: Steelers, Ravens, Browns All Winners To Start Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, and they will now enter Week 2 of the season tied for the AFC North lead with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns as both won their Sunday games as well.

The Ravens beat the New York Jets 24-9 on the road on Sunday as quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 17 of his 390 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in that contest. Jackson, who was sacked twice on Sunday, also rushed six times in the game for another 17 yards. Two of his touchdowns went to wide receiver Devin Duvernay and the other one went to Rashod Bateman, who led the team in receiving yardage with 59 yards on just two receptions.

Ravens running back Kenyan Drake led his team in rushing against the Jets with 31 yards on 11 carries. Drake also caught one pass for another 15 yards. The Ravens managed just 63 net yards rushing in their win.

Defensively for the Ravens, safety Marcus Williams led the team in total tackles with 12 and he also had an interception and one pass defensed. The Ravens defense managed three sacks on Sunday with defensive lineman Calais Campbell and linebacker Justin Houston each being credited with full ones. The Ravens defense allowed 83 net yards rushing on Sunday and 295 yards passing in their road win. The lone touchdown they surrendered in the game came with one minute remaining in the contest.

As for the Browns on Sunday, the beat the Carolina Panthers 26-24 on the road as quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts in the game for 147 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Brissett also added 10 yards on four rushes in the game. His lone touchdown pass of the game went to running back Kareem Hunt in the first quarter and from one yard out. Hunt also rushed 11 times in the game for 46 yards and another touchdown and he caught four passes in total for 24 yards.

Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones led the team in receiving yardage on Sunday with 60 yards on six receptions. Running back Nick Chubb led the Browns in rushing on Sunday with 141 yards on 22 total carries. Browns kicker Cade York had four field goals in the game, and he kicked the game-winner from 58 yards out with 8-seconds remaining in regulation time.

Defensively for the Browns, safety John Johnson led the team in total tackles with seven and he was also credited with a half a sack in the contest. The Browns defense managed four sacks on Sunday with defensive end Myles Garrett being credited with two full ones. Browns safety Grant Delpit recorded the team’s lone interception on Sunday against the Panthers. The Browns defense allowed just 54 net yards rushing on Sunday and 207 yards passing in their road win.

In his team’s loss, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was formerly of the Browns, completed 16 of his 27 total pass attempts in the contest. Mayfield threw one touchdown pass against his former team and he also added a touchdown run from seven yards out in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead to Week 2 action in the AFC North, the 1-0 Steelers will host the 0-1 New England Patriots next Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The 1-0 Ravens will play host to the 1-0 Miami Dolphins next Sunday while the 1-0 Browns will host the 0-1 Jets that same day. The 0-1 Bengals will play the 0-1 Dallas Cowboys on the road next Sunday in late afternoon action.