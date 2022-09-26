49ers Vs. Broncos Week 3 Sunday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having played their Week 3 game on Thursday night, we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.
I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the San Francisco 49ers versus the Denver Broncos contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the remaining Week 3 Sunday game.
It’s Jimmy Garoppolo versus Russell Wilson on Sunday Night Football on NBC.
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
49ers Inactives: DT Arik Armstead, RB Ty Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Daniel Brunskill, DE Kemoko Turay, OL Nick Zakelj
Broncos Inactives: OLB Jonathon Cooper, OL Billy Turner, WR Tyrie Cleveland, WR Jalen Virgil, CB Darius Phillips, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, DL Eyioma Uwazurike