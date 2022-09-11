2022 Week 1 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

NFL Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers are back! Thank you for joining us on Steelers Depot during the best time of the year. If you are joining us on the game thread for the first time, I will be curating tweets, interesting stats and more throughout the game, so be sure to refresh the page throughout the game. If you scroll all the way to the bottom of the page you will find the comment section where fans gather to discuss the game in real-time.

The Steelers are of course on the road in Cincinnati to take on the defending AFC Champions. They fell short in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, but the team is better on paper returning many of their pieces and adding players via free agency and the draft to bolster their weak points from last season. The biggest overhaul was on their offensive line where they brought in a myriad of free agents, but can they all gel together this early in the season?

On the other hand, the Steelers have their own set of offensive line issues with a new face behind the line at quarterback. Mitch Trubisky is starting the season and according to reports from Ian Rapoport, the leash will be very long for Trubisky in 2022. The reported plan is for Trubisky to play this entire season before Kenny Pickett takes over in 2023. Of course, the aforementioned offensive line issues could throw a wrench in that plan on any given snap – probably the reason the Steelers are hanging on to Mason Rudolph as the 3rd stringer.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Steven Sims

Bengals Inactive Players

RB Trayveon Williams

OT D’Ante Smith

G Max Scharping

TE Devin Asiasi

DT Jay Tufele