The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Roster Moves, Weidl Presser, Khan Comments, Devin Bush, Roster Predictions & More

Season 13, Episode 9 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all the roster moves made on Tuesday by the Pittsburgh Steelers that included two veteran players landing on the Reserve/Injured list.

New Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl held a press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss the main takeaways from his introductory session. After talking about those talking points, Alex and I then discuss the Tuesday interview that new Steelers general manager Omar Khan had on The Pat McAfee Show. Specifically, we talk a lot about Khan’s comments on the team potentially trading away quarterback Mason Rudolph in the next few weeks.

Alex recently speculated about one team that might be great landing spot for Rudolph, so we go over his post on that topic.

Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush is back in the news headlines following his Tuesday media scrum session so what he had to say results in a long discussion between Alex and myself.

Alex and I have now released out latest 53-man roster predictions following the team’s first preseason game, so we compare the two.

Late in this show, we go over our final notes from the Steelers Saturday night preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

