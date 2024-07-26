Omar Khan: Steelers Offense Is ‘Heading In The Right Direction’ As New Pieces Jell

New faces in new places take time to come together as one in sports, and right now the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of that process, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Though likely starting quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday, the new faces on the offense, including Wilson, backup quarterbacks Justin Fields and Kyle Allen, coordinator Arthur Smith, and receivers Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins, not to mention rookie offensive linemen Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick, are all jelling together well.

That’s how GM Omar Khan sees it, at least.

Appearing on Steelers.com’s Training Camp Live Friday morning at the start of Day 2 in training camp, Khan said that the offense is heading in the right direction and is coming together well as the Steelers gear up for the 2024 season.

“Yeah, it’s been great. That process really started in the spring. We have a lot of new faces, coaching staff, with the players,” Khan said of the new faces on the offensive side of the ball, according to video via Steelers.com. “It’s already started, and it just continues to grow every single day.

“That’s why we’re here. And I’m confident that it’s headed in the right direction.”

Coming together as a team, learning about each other and hardening as a group is a big reason why the Steelers still go away for training camp and live in dorms for three weeks, sticking with that old-school mentality.

For many of the new faces on the Steelers, especially on offense, going away for training camp is a new endeavor. Many are excited about it, including Wilson, who stated Wednesday that he’s excited that it’s “all about ball” for the Steelers in Latrobe.

After a strong offseason in OTAs and minicamp, in which the Steelers had near perfect attendance, the work is underway in Latrobe.

While Wilson being injured and considered day-to-day is a bit of a detriment to the offense, things are still trending in a positive direction overall for the Steelers. Guys are getting familiar with each other on and off the field, things are coming together nicely, and the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together, making a clearer picture.