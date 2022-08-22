The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2nd Preseason Game Recap, Injury Report, Heyward NFL Top 100, & More

Season 13, Episode 11 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, which was recorded late Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second preseason game of 2022 that took place Saturday night on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alex and I start by going over the play on the offensive side of the football from Saturday night with the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett being discussed quite a bit. Should Pickett be the Week 1 starter? That topic gets discussed quite a bit before we give an overview of the play of all the quarterbacks. We move on to discuss the poor play of the Steelers’ offensive line Saturday night and if anything can be done internally or externally to improve it. We also work our way around to the other offensive position groups.

We then move over to the defensive side of the football and discuss all the position groups from top to bottom. We discuss rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson and his play Saturday night quite a bit as well. We close out our breakdown of the Saturday night preseason game by talking about some special teams notes we have.

Alex and I look at the health of the team coming out of the Saturday night game and wonder why tackle Joe Haeg was missing from that second preseason contest. We discuss the players that did not play Saturday night and cover the most-recent transaction that happened a few days ago.

The annual NFL Network Top 100 Players countdown is wrapping up, so we discuss where defensive tackle Cameron Heyward landed for 2022 and where we expect outside linebacker T.J. Watt to land.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Monday episode.

