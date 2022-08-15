The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Preseason Opener Against Seahawks, Listener Questions & More

Season 13, Episode 8 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Saturday night 2022 preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.

Alex and I review the Steelers’ Saturday night showing against the Seahawks by going position group by position group. We go over several big plays that were made Saturday night and make sure to spend extra time on the offense and specifically the quarterback position as rookie Kenny Pickett had an impressive NFL debut.

We spend some time on the defensive showing Saturday night but not as much as we spent talking about players on the offensive side of the football. We throw in some stats and snap counts from Saturday night and also go over the injuries and players who did not play in that contest against the Seahawks.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Monday episode.

