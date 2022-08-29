Season 13, Episode 14 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday preseason finale against the Detroit Lions and that starts by covering the injuries that took place in that contest and a recap of the players who sat out and did not play.

Alex and I then proceed to recap the Sunday preseason game by going position group by position group. We start with the quarterback play on Sunday and go from there. We also debate when and if quarterback Mason Rudolph will traded by the November 1 deadline.

We make sure to recap the rules of the Reserve/PUP and Reserve/Injured lists in this show and talk about the designated-to-return limitations as well.

With the preseason finale now out of the way, Alex and I have both submitted our final 53-man roster predictions related to the way we think it will look like come Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. We also go over what other moves might be made after the initial 53-man roster is set on Tuesday. Alex also goes over a short list of offensive linemen the Steelers might be interested if cut by other teams.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Monday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2022 Preseason Finale Recap, Injury Report, Final 53-Man Roster Predictions, & More

