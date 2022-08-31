Season 13, Episode 15 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ initial 53-man roster for 2022 that was established on Tuesday.

Before going over the Steelers’ 53-man roster by position group, Alex and I discuss the two trades that the team made on Tuesday that resulted in outside linebacker Malik Reed and offensive lineman Jesse Davis coming to Pittsburgh. We go over what the tape says about both players and much more.

Alex and I go over each position group of the initial 53-man roster and identify the biggest surprise cut from Tuesday. We also talk about some practice squad candidates in addition to speculating what other roster moves might be made this week as part of shuffling the 53-man unit that the team will have come September 11.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster, Trade Acquisitions, Possible Forthcoming Moves, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-aug-31-episode-1606

