The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Camp Overview, Khan Presser, Johnson Contract Obstacles, Boswell Deal & More

Season 13, Episode 4 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Tuesday press conference that new Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan conducted with the media. We focus heavily on the comments he made about contract negotiations with wide receiver Diontae Johnson in addition to hitting on a few of the other minor talking points.

Based on the contract metrics of a few other NFL wide receivers that have signed contract extensions recently, Alex and I go over several obstacles that the Steelers and Johnson face when it comes to the two sides possibly attempting to reach an agreement prior to Week 1. we also discuss the likelihood of the Steelers trading Johnson before Week 1.

The Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year extension a few days ago so Alex and I go over the details related to that deal. We also revisit the kickers that Boswell had to beat out years ago to initially get the job with the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers first six days of 2022 training camp are now in the books and Alex gives a big picture view of what he has observed so far, and we also go over the health of the team heading into Wednesday’s practice. Alex gives his offensive and defensive camp darlings to date and provides a quick overview of the quarterback play in camp. We go over one reader’s view of how Alex is improperly covering Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

