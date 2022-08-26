Steven Sims Believes He’s A Good Fit In Matt Canada’s Offense: ‘I Love His Offense’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims talked to the media today about how he thinks he can fill a role in Matt Canada’s offense.

“I definitely see myself as a candidate, I can run routes, good routes, in the slot, outside, and I return the ball and you can put it in my hand in the backfield, reverses, however,” Sims said, via Steelers.com. “I love his offense, and I think I’m a good fit for the offense. So we’ll see what happens this weekend.”

Sims showed his ability in Canada’s offense as a ball carrier when he took a sweep 38 yards in Pittsburgh’s first preseason game against Seattle. His path to making the roster as gadget-type player is blocked by Calvin Austin III, but if Austin misses time due to an injury, Sims could possibly sneak on the 53-man. It’s more likely that he ends up on the practice squad, though.

A lot of that is just due to the depth in Pittsburgh’s receiver room. Miles Boykin and Gunner Olszewski probably provide more special teams value, Boykin as a gunner and Olszewski as a kick and punt returner. While Sims could return, it’s more than likely that will be Olszewski’s role as he was an All-Pro returner during his time with the New England Patriots.

Sims just hasn’t shown enough as a receiver through two games to crack the roster, even though his skill set could be a nice fit. He only has three catches for 11 yards in two preseason games, and with the room being as deep as it is, it’s really going to be hard to justify him making the roster unless Austin ends up on IR, which right now doesn’t seem to be likely. Even then, you could make a case for Tyler Vaughns or Cody White, although I would argue that Sims’ skillset probably most replicates what Pittsburgh would lose in Austin.

This Sunday’s game will be an important one for Sims. If he’s able to really stand out, then he at least gets in the conversation to potentially end up as one of the last wide receivers on the roster. If he struggles to make an impact, then it’s all but assured that he’ll end up on the practice squad. It would make things a lot more interesting if he’s able to play well, but even then I just don’t see him surpassing someone like Boykin who adds a bit more special teams value. Sunday’s a big game for a lot of guys, and Sims is one who really has to show what he can do in a major way.