Steelers Waive/Injured LB Ulysees Gilbert III, Awarded LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Off Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pair of roster moves Wednesday afternoon, placing LB Ulysees Gilbert III on injured reserve and claiming LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. off waivers.

Gilbert III suffered a right foot injury during Saturday’s training camp practice. He’s been spotted walking around in a boot since Monday. He will not be eligible to return to the Steelers off IR later in the season. Injuries have been a recurring theme in his career. Though he was healthy for all 17 games last year, he’s struggled to stay on the field and his time in Pittsburgh may be over. Gilbert was having a nice training camp prior to the injury while battling for one of the final ILB spots on the roster.

Rashed is a former UDFA out of Oregon State. He had an incredible junior season with the team in 2019, recording 22.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. But his numbers tanked in 2020, posting just two tackles for loss and zero sacks across seven games. Weighing in at 6023, 251 for his Pro Day, he tested poorly with a 4.50 short shuttle and 7.51 three cone, though ran a solid 4.62 40 with a 35.5 inch vertical and 10’8″ broad jump. He signed with the Jets after the 2021 NFL Draft and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He was waived by the Jets on Monday. Pittsburgh will add EDGE depth help after injuries have left lines thin. Alex Highsmith (ribs) and Genard Avery (groin) haven’t practiced since Monday.

Check out our draft profile on Rashed below. Our Jonathan Heitritter concluded by writing:

“Overall, there is a lot to like about Hamilcar Rashed Jr. as a natural fit at a standup 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level. He needs to continue to add strength to his lower body and improve his overall hand usage to win more consistently on the outside, but has all the traits you like to see in a developmental EDGE prospect that can come in as a third option behind two starters and play as a designated pass rusher on a handful of plays to spell the starter while contributing on special teams as he works to earn a full-time role as a starting edge rusher.”