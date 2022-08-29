Steelers Rookie CB Carlins Platel Underwent Successful Surgery On Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Carlins Platel was injured late in the team’s Sunday preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, and that apparently resulted in him needing surgery. Platel announced the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.
The Steelers signed Platel as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following him trying out during the team’s rookie minicamp this year. Platel transferred to South Carolina ahead of last year after previously playing three seasons at Assumption College, a Division II school, where he was named an all-conference cornerback.
In college, Platel played both in the slot and outside and mostly in the nickel. He made 21 total tackles, forced two fumbles, recorded two pass breakups, and had one sack in 2021. At his pro day, Platel measured in at 5117, 194 pounds.
During the recently concluded preseason, Platel played 68 total defensive snaps to go along with 10 special teams snaps. He recorded five total tackles and a pass defensed in his playing time. He was spotted on crutches at the conclusion of the Sunday game against the Lions after being injured late in the contest.
Platel will now be waived as injured on Tuesday, and he should clear waivers and revert to the team’s Reserve/Injured list on a split salary.