Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – August 9 – Montravius Adams Needs Ankle Evaluated

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their twelfth training camp practice of 2022, and after the Tuesday session was completed at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, head coach Mike Tomlin provided another brief update on the heath of the team.

“Mon [Montravius] Adams went down during practice with an ankle injury,” Tomlin said. “He’s been evaluated. They’re countless guys that are working themselves back to us in a variety of levels of participation and that’s important because it’s good for them and it’s good for us, particularly with what awaits us at the end of the week. Stepping into a stadium is a big component of development and dividing the labor and getting a sense of really where we are.”

As Tomlin said, defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) left the Tuesday practice with a new injury and now we’ll wait to see what the next few days hold for him. Hopefully it is not serious, but it might be enough to prevent him from playing in the team’s first preseason game of 2022 on Saturday night.

According to Alex Kozora, running back Najee Harris (foot), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ribs), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), outside linebacker Genard Avery (groin), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), outside linebacker Genard Avery (groin), tight end Zach Gentry (unknown), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring), running back Mataeo Durant (undisclosed) and inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle) all sat out on Tuesday. Several of those players were injured during the team’s Saturday and Monday practices.

Additionally, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) remains limited after returning from the Active/PUP list on Monday.

The Steelers next training camp practice is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Hopefully that session will take place at Saint Vincent College.