Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – August 3 – Harris, Freiermuth, Claypool Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their seventh training camp practice of 2022 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, and after the Wednesday session was completed, head coach Mike Tomlin provided a brief update on the heath of the team.

“All those that are missing work are really kind of status quo, no new information in regards to those things,” Tomlin said. “The guys that are day-to-day continue to be. Some guys more extended like Marcus Allen continue to be in that category as well.”

According to Alex Kozora on Wednesday, several players did not practice, and that list includes running back Najee Harris (foot), wide receiver Chase Claypool (right shoulder), safety Karl Joseph (undisclosed), safety Marcus Allen (hamstring), safety Miles Killebrew (pectoral), tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (illness), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (undisclosed), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (personal), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee, PUP) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist, NFI).

Several other veteran players were essentially given days off, or lighter days on Wednesday and Tomlin was asked about that topic after practice.

“I’ll do that from time to time and you guys know our approach there,” Tomlin said. “It’s less about those guys, to be quite honest with you and it’s just a means of thinning the lines and provide more opportunities for younger guys. And you know, we’re gonna treat everybody fairly, we’re not gonna treat everybody the same more. Veteran players need less reps in order to be game ready, younger players need more. And so, we think of unique ways to provide everybody with what they need.”

As reported earlier on Wednesday, the Steelers placed running back Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured list with a shoulder injury.

The Steelers’ next practice will take place on Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.