Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – August 16 – Arthur Maulet Dealing With Minor Hamstring Ailment

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their 16th training camp practice of 2022, and after the Tuesday session was completed at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, head coach Mike Tomlin provided a brief heath update of the team.

“A few minor injury things, Arthur Maulet appears to have a minor hamstring of some kind that can be described as day-to-day,” Tomlin said. “Master Teague had a little ankle (injury). I think that can be described as day-to-day at this juncture, but obviously we’ll have more information as we move forward.”

The new additions on Tuesday are obviously cornerback Arthur Maulet (hamstring) and running back Master Teague III (ankle) and we’ll have to see if both can be ready to play Saturday night in the team’s second preseason game.

The Steelers had several players sit out on Tuesday, and that list includes defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ribs), fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring), and wide receiver Calvin Austin (foot). Safety Miles Killebrew (pectoral) was limited on Tuesday, according to Alex Kozora.

Steelers guard Chaz Green (undisclosed), running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee), and wide receiver Miles Boykin (ribs) were all back working on Tuesday so that’s great news.

The Steelers’ next camp practice is scheduled for Wednesday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. The team now has two open training camp practices remaining for 2022.