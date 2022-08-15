Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – August 15 – Miles Boykin Dealing With Rib Ailment

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their fifteenth training camp practice of 2022, and after the Monday session was completed at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, head coach Mike Tomlin provided a brief heath update of the team.

“From an injury standpoint, Miles Boykin’s got a rib,” Tomlin said. “That could be described as day-to-day. Karl Joseph’s got a foot that’s being evaluated. It’s probably beyond day-to-day. And nothing new to add other than what I acknowledged after the game or prior to.”

Safety Karl Joseph (foot) was injured during the Saturday night preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. By the sound of things, Joseph, who was injured Saturday night during the opening kickoff, won’t be back any time soon. It’s unclear if wide receiver Miles Boykin (ribs) was injured during the Monday practice or during the Saturday night game.

The Steelers had several players sit out on Monday and that list includes guard Chaz Green (undisclosed), running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ribs), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (foot), wide receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder), and fullback Derek Watt (shoulder). Of those players, only Green played Saturday night against the Seahawks.

The Steelers got several players back on Monday and that list includes running back Najee Harris (foot), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), tight end Zach Gentry (undisclosed), outside linebacker Genard Avery (groin), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee), and wide receiver Chase Claypool (undisclosed). All those players sat out Saturday night.

Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (undisclosed) and safety Damontae Kazee (undisclosed) both practiced Monday after leaving the Saturday night contest with minor bumps and bruises.

The Steelers next camp practice is scheduled for Tuesday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.