Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – August 10 – Benny Snell Jr. Had Knee Wrapped After Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their thirteenth training camp practice of 2022, and after the Wednesday session was completed at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, head coach Mike Tomlin provided yet another very brief update on the heath of the team.

“I think everyone can continue to be described as day-to-day, the guys that I outlined in that way, and hopefully we’ll start getting some of those guys back sooner rather than later.”

That’s about the briefest injury update that Tomlin has given so far in training camp this year. With that, we must rely on what Alex Kozora observed at practice on Wednesday.

Not working, or working in a very limited capacity on Wednesday were running back Najee Harris (foot), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), tight end Zach Gentry (undisclosed), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring), inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ribs), outside linebacker Genard Avery (groin), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee), running back Mataeo Durant (undisclosed), and wide receiver Chase Claypool (undisclosed).

Two new injuries on Wednesday as running back Benny Snell Jr. (right knee) and wide receiver Javon McKinley (left shoulder) were unable to finish practice. Both had wraps on their respective injuries. Tomlin did not mention anything about Snell, McKinley, or any players after practice so we’ll have to wait and see what Thursday brings us.

The Steelers next training camp practice is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. The team’s first preseason game of 2022 will take place Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Tomlin will hold a Thursday morning press conference and that will be his final one before Saturday’s game.