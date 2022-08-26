Rapoport: Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph Drawing Trade Interest ‘Around The League’

Ahead of the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph is drawing significant trade interest from around the league, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Appearing on NFL Network’s Up To The Minute Friday afternoon, Rapoport revealed that Rudolph — in the midst of a strong training camp and preseason while competing for the starting quarterback job in the Steel City — is drawing trade interest from “around the league,” which doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have made clear Mitch Trubisky is starting their preseason game on Sunday. Kenny Pickett has really impressed, and that leaves Mason Rudolph as the number three,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph.

“Sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers would listen at the right price. We’ll see, come Tuesday, if they’re able to do a deal for Mason Rudolph.”

As the clear No. 3 in the competition behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Rudolph — through no fault of his own — is seemingly running out of time with the black and gold, which would make him an ideal trade candidate for first-year GM Omar Khan, who could take advantage of a GM out there looking to upgrade the quarterback position ahead of the start of the regular season.

Though Rapoport did not reveal any specific teams showing interest, there’s a good chance Rudolph is dealt prior to the 53-man roster cutdown on Tuesday, freeing up a roster spot and some cap space for the Steelers, who will undoubtedly be looking to add some veterans at key positions ahead of the start of the regular season.

Previously, Lions head coach Dan Campbell hinted that the Lions could be looking for a QB upgrade following the preseason finale, which lines up with what 93.7 The Fan radio host Andrew Fillipponi stated during training camp about buzz building about a potential Rudolph trade to Detroit before the start of the season.

With a strong performance Sunday against Detroit in the preseason finale at Acrisure Stadium, Rudolph can not only help himself find a new home, but also improve the potential return the Steelers could get in a trade.