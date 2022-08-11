Mitch Trubisky Doesn’t Want A Light Workload In His First Preseason Action: ‘I Want To Play’

Mitch Trubisky currently sits as QB1 on the depth chart for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the team’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Mike Tomlin just held a press conference prior to Thursday’s practice confirming that sentiment, stating that the quarterback rotation will go Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and then Kenny Pickett on Saturday night.

When asked about the possibility of getting a significant amount of playing time in the first preseason game, Trubisky didn’t hold back on what his hopes and intentions are for his Pittsburgh Steelers debut prior to taking the practice field for Thursday’s practice.

“Yeah, I want to play,” Trubisky said to the media on video from Pittsburgh Tribune’s Chris Adamski’s Twitter page. “I want to see our in-game operations and get a bunch of reps. Coach has a plan, so we just have to trust that and whatever we find out what it is, we’ll go with it.”

Trubisky got onto the field early as a rookie with Chicago in 2017, starting 50-of-51 appearances with the Bears before he had his fifth-year option declined and was allowed to walk in free agency. He ended up signing with the Buffalo Bills and served as the backup to Josh Allen, taking a back seat to the All-Pro QB for the 2021 season. Trubisky saw action in six regular season games last year and played a grand total of 33 snaps, completing 6-of-8 pass attempts for 43 yards and an INT while rushing for 24 yards.

Needless to say, Trubisky can use all the preseason action he can get, not only from the perspective of developing chemistry with his new teammates, but also due to the fact that he hasn’t played a lot of football in the past year and could stand to knock off any rust against NFL competition. While Trubisky has been QB1 on the depth chart since arriving in Pittsburgh, he has had an up-and-down performance thus far in training camp. In order to cement his status as the starting QB to open the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Trubisky will need to have a strong preseason showing which can start against the Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.