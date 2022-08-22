Mike Tomlin Singled Out Offensive Line In Team Film Session, Kendrick Green Says

It was a rather dreadful performance Saturday night on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line. In total, the Steelers ran for just 14 yards on 10 carries and had quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph under duress throughout the night.
Though the Steelers did come back to win thanks to a go-ahead touchdown drive from Rudolph in the two-minute drill, the offensive line remains a major concern under first-year offensive line coach Pat Meyer. Guys like free agent signee James Daniels, left tackle Dan Moore Jr., and left guard Kendrick Green are three guys that continue to struggle at an alarming rate and had quite the performances to forget Saturday night on the road.
Green, who played well into the fourth quarter while rotating with guard Kevin Dotson at the position, spoke to the media from the locker room on the South Side at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Monday prior to practice and revealed that head coach Mike Tomlin put the offensive line up on the big screen during the team film session Monday, publicly critiquing the poor play of the unit, including Green specifically, according to video shot from inside the locker room by 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree.
“Coach T [Tomlin] had us up on the board, and me specifically, a lot during the team meeting,” Green said to reporters Monday, according to video from Rowntree. “That doesn’t feel good at all.”
“He’s not cussing you out,” Green added, according to Rowntree for 93.7 The Fan. “He’s like, this is what you are. This is what you put on film. And it’s fair. The natural reaction, the comfortable position, is that you want to get in the fetus position. Like, ‘ah, don’t look at me.’ But you’ve got to own it. You put it on film. It’s more than the people in our room watching it. There’s 31 other teams watching, as well. They’re going to try to hone in on the same thing.”
Credit to Green for not running from the harsh criticism internally and revealing it to the media. He knows he played very poorly on Saturday and needs to improve in a hurry, not only for his time with the Steelers, but for his NFL future in general. So far, what he’s put on film doesn’t quite show an NFL lineman. Good news is he has some time to put things together and improve. The ship hasn’t left the harbor entirely on the 2021 third-round pick just yet.