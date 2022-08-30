LB Buddy Johnson Headlines First Round Of Tuesday Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut the bulk of the players needed to get down to a 53-man group by 4 PM today. Their roster currently sits at 56, though newly-acquired Malik Reed will soon become the 57th player. Headlining the “first wave” of cuts is LB Buddy Johnson.

We have made roster moves in advance of today’s 4 PM deadline to trim the roster. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 30, 2022

Other names cut include:

CB Linden Stephens

TE Jace Sternberger

EDGE Ron’Dell Carter

G John Leglue

DL Henry Mondeaux

OT Adrian Ealy

OC Ryan McCollum

DT Carlos Davis

DT Khalil Davis

LB Buddy Johnson

WR Tyler Vaughns

WR Tyler Snead

LB Delontae Scott

LB James Vaughters

LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

S Elijah Riley

CB Chris Steele

DL Donovan Jeter

OG William Dunkle

OL Chaz Green

RB Max Borghi

TE Kevin Rader

WR Cody White

Rookie CB Carlins Platel was waived/injured with a leg injury suffered late in Sunday’s preseason finale against Detroit.

Johnson was the team’s fourth round pick a year ago. He spent most of his rookie season inactive and struggled this summer, failing to make a second-year jump in his play. He was easily beat out by 7th round rookie Mark Robinson, who is on track to make the roster.

Safety Elijah Riley joined the team just days ago and played well Sunday but was part of the team’s initial cuts. Perhaps he can circle back to the roster, assuming Damontae Kazee is carried on the initial 53 and then transferred to IR. Kazee suffered a wrist injury against the Lions.

Vaughns impressed all summer and played especially well in-games, including catching the game-winning touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett in the preseason opener against Seattle. He’s a good bet to land on the practice squad. The Steelers’ defensive line was especially deep, leading to the Davis Twins and Mondeaux being cut. Odds are some of those guys will resurface on the practice squad.

Leglue is a notable cut along the offensive line, a versatile player who logged time at guard and tackle this summer. Rader is a reliable blocker but appears to have lost out to rookie Connor Heyward, a wholly expected move. Cody White also brought versatility but the Steelers boast a deep wide receiver group.

Notable Steelers still on the bubble ahead of the final cutdowns include CB Justin Layne, RB Anthony McFarland, OT Trent Scott, and WRs Miles Boykin and Steven Sims. We’ll also wait and see if the team does anything with QB Mason Rudolph, subject of trade rumors for several days.

Be sure to follow our cutdown tracker for the rest of today’s moves.