Could Mark Robinson Be This Decade’s Vince Williams?

Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected LB Mark Robinson out of Ole Miss in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many wondered if he would have a legitimate chance of making the roster, let along making an impact for the team. Robinson from Presbyterian to Ole Miss, moving from running back to linebacker to get onto the football field and increase his chances of making it to the league. While Robinson played well in his lone season on defense for the Rebels as a rugged downhill run defender, there were notable flaws in his game in terms of moving in space and matching coverage, leaving some to wonder if he would be able to adjust to the speed of the NFL game.

However, Robinson has made a name for himself through the first three weeks of training camp as well as after a strong showing in his first preseason game, getting the key sack strip fumble that gave the offense the ball in Seahawks’ territory as Kenny Pickett went on to score the game-winning TD with seconds left on the clock.

During the pre-draft process and after Robinson was selected, several people, including the staff here at Steelers Depot, suggested that Robinson is built and plays in a similar mold to another former Steelers ILB: Vince Williams. This comparison stayed with me throughout the summer, and after hearing about Robinson’s flashes at training camp by Alex Kozora and seeing him play Saturday night against the Seahawks, I do believe the comparison has some merit.

Mark Robinson somewhat has a Vince Williams feel to him. Look at this hit. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FpOW9eU4TR — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 30, 2022

To lay the groundwork for this comparison between Robinson and Williams, here are their pre-draft testing measurables as well as their final season stats from college courtesy of SportsReference.

Mark Robinson Final Season Stats at Ole Miss (2021):

13 games played, 91 total tackles (42 solo), 5.5 TFLs, three sacks

Vince Williams Final Season Stats at Florida Sate (2012):

14 games played, 59 total tackles (38 solo), 6.5 TFLs, one sack, and two pass breakups

Mark Robinson Pre-Draft Measurables (Pro Day):

5’11 1/2”, 230lb, 4.65 40, 4.38 short shuttle, 7.27 three-cone, 33.5” vert, 9’11” broad, 34 bench reps

Vince Williams Pre-Draft Measurables (Pro Day):

6’0, 233lb, 4.76 40, 4.67 short shuttle, 7.53 three-cone, 32.5” vert, 9’3” broad, 22 bench reps

Robinson was selected 225th overall in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft while Williams was selected 206th overall in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. As you can see above, Robinson and Williams share nearly identical frames, being short, stocky linebackers that play with a low center or gravity. Robinson was more productive in his final season in college than Williams, but Williams had more of a track record being a two-year start at Florida State. Both linebackers wouldn’t be considered high-end athletes at the position, yet Robinson bested Williams in every category of athletic testing, posting respectable speed times as well as strong explosive testing results.

When you watch the two play, their play style eerily mirror each other. Williams was that quintennial downhill thumper in the run game, lacking the sideline-to-sideline speed in pursuit, but always played with his hair on fire. Whether it be filling gaps, blowing up blocks, or coming on the blitz, Williams always looked to wreak havoc in the backfield.

The Senior Bowl practice play that put Vince Williams on my Steelers radar way back when via @StatsGuyDaniel #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ots5dqmXoD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 21, 2021

Robinson was touted coming out of Ole Miss as a similar physical run stuffer, willing and able to throw himself into blockers and make plays on the football near the LOS.

Much like the play Robinson made above against Seattle, Williams has shown to be an effective pass rusher as well. During his eight-year career, Williams racked up 20.5 sacks at the ILB spot including a fantastic 2017 season whether he sacked the QB eight times.

Gotta be a blast to be an ILB in the Steelers' scheme. No one gets to blitz more than those guys. Vince Williams has 12.5 sacks the last two years. Most of any off ball LB in football. And more than Gerald McCoy, Sheldon Rankins, or Clay Matthews. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/JjsKbAN73U — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 27, 2019

Another similarity between Robinson and Williams is their overall lack of fluidity in pass coverage. While both linebackers will give their best effort in this area, neither of them are well-versed in moving east-west compared to coming straight downhill against the run.

Vince Williams went on to play in 121 regular season games in the NFL, starting 69 of them. He finished his career with 479 total stops (333 solo), 50 TFLs, 20.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, five pass breakups, and two INTs. It may be wishful thinking to expect a similar career impact from Robinson who is still battling for a roster spot himself this preseason, but no one would have thought that Williams would have had the career impact he did coming out of Florida State back in 2013.

Williams became a student of the game and made himself a core special teamer to start his career, a similar path Robinson will have to follow should he want to have a long, fruitful career like Williams did as a late Day Three draft pick. Robinson will have to show he is as dedicated to the process as Williams did in the early stages of his career to convince the coaches to keep him on the regular season roster. Ultimately, Mark Robinson has a steep hill to climb, but he appears to be on the right path much like his predecessor accomplished almost a decade ago.

What are your thoughts on Mark Robinson? Do you see similarities between he and Vince Williams? Do you think Robinson can carve out a similar role in Pittsburgh that Williams had during his playing days with the Steelers? Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and thanks again for reading!