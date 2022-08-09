Chase Claypool Explains How He’s Building Chemistry With New QBs

We can spend all day talking about the X’s and O’s of the quarterback and wide receiver positions. The technique, the skillset, the details big and small of how to play those spots. But those positions aren’t one-sided. Quarterbacks need receivers, receivers need quarterbacks. The aspect that binds them is called chemistry and WR Chase Claypool is trying to build that with Mitch Trubisky while further it with Mason Rudolph.

Speaking with CBS’ Bryant McFadden and Jonathan Jones Tuesday, Claypool explained how he’s building that chemistry and when specifically it matters.

“Lot of things we can do are conversions, sitting in zones,” Claypool said. “A lot of things we talk about is when we plan on sitting, how we’re going to do it, depending on what coverage it is, whether it’s zone or man. Just how we’re going to run each route so they can expect us to do certain things.”

Being on the same page is a must for any good QB/WR relationship and the great ones always knew what the other was doing. Peyton Manning to Reggie Wayne or Marvin Harrison, Joe Montana to Jerry Rice or John Taylor, and Steelers’ fans well-know the chemistry Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown had.

Claypool’s referral to “conversions” means sight adjustments, how the route changes based on the defense’s coverage and leverage. An easy example. A receiver can have the option to run vertically or break down and run a comeback route depending on the corner’s coverage. If the receiver can’t beat the cornerback vertically, if the coverage is too good or the corner is playing off, he’ll break down and run the comeback. If he can beat the corner, he’ll keep going vertically down the sideline, and there’s usually a decision-marker, say 15 yards, that the receiver has to decide his route by. A quarterback and receiver must be on the same page. There’s been so many instances, and you’re likely to see it this preseason, where a receiver runs a comeback and the quarterback throws vertical or vice versa. The only way to build that chemistry is with reps and mistakes to learn and grow and improve.

Sitting down against zone is another time when chemistry comes into play. A quarterback knowing when and how a receiver will sit, when he’ll cross into another window versus sitting down in front of one, and when he’ll look to run away after sitting down if the play begins to break down. Trubisky’s mobility will create for scramble drills when receivers and quarterbacks must be on the same page while working out of structure, something that takes time and practice. They’re all things to work on this summer. Claypool’s missed time with a shoulder injury but is healthy now and will need all the reps he can get to build chemistry with Trubisky the rest of the way.