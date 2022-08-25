Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly mailbag. Our 350th, by the way, so thanks for making that happens. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

NohSpinZone: Have been meaning to ask you this hypothetical. Would the Steelers have been a better team with Wirfs (or some other first-round tackle) and Humphrey instead of Najee and Muth?

Alex: I don’t do too well with those questions. I don’t like trying to think back and piece it all together. Who knows. Obviously, you want to build teams inside out and if I could go back in time, I would’ve taken Humphrey over Freiermuth. Humphrey was the guy I wanted this team to take so I’m bummed it didn’t happen. But if Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth are the “consequences” of that, I can live with that. They drafted two really quality players and it’s hard to be too upset, even if yeah, I think the team would be in a better place if Humphrey was a Steeler over Freiermuth.