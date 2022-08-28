2022 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Detroit Lions in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium in just under an hour. In the final preseason game before the start of the regular season, many roster battles are to be decided. The final 53 man roster will be announced the following Tuesday, so players are making their final push. Some are vying to become the starter, while others are fighting for a job on the 53 man roster, or even the practice squad.

Both teams appear to be treating this as a tune-up game with starters projected to play for some or all of the first half. Even guys like Najee Harris, Cameron Heyward, and TJ Watt should see a handful of snaps. Fortunately for Steelers fans, the Lions are on HBO’s Hard Knocks, so there should be some behind the scenes Steelers footage in a future episode to look forward to.

The quarterback rotation should look very similar to last week with Mitch Trubisky getting the start followed by Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, though the division of labor in terms of snap count could look quite different. Trubisky and Pickett are competing for the starting job, while Mason Rudolph has trade rumors buzzing around the league about him.

Expected to sit Sunday: #Steelers #NFL

Calvin Austin III

Derek Watt

Montravius Adams

Alex Highsmith

Joe Haeg

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Arthur Maulet

Chase Claypool — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2022

The Steelers won the coin toss and elected to defer. Lions will start with the ball.

START OF GAME

The first drive ended by TJ Watt, darting into the backfield for the easy tackle for loss to kill the drive for the Lions.

Gunner Olszewski back to receive the punt. He got away from the first two defenders and made it to about the 22 yard line.

Najee Harris went up the middle on the first play of the drive. He gained about 3 yards. Trubisky couldn’t find anyone open downfield on the bootleg pass and drifted out of bounds for a loss of 1. 3rd and 8, Trubisky failed to bail out of the pocket and got bulled over as his pocket collapsed. The receivers were not very open downfield.

Pressley Harvin’s punt went 41 yards. Derrek Tuszka with the tackle. Lions get great field position, starting at their 44 yard line.

Larry Ogunjobi tackled the ball carrier on 1st down for a gain of just one. Cameron Heyward batted down the ball on 2nd down. On 3rd, the pass fell incomplete with multiple Steelers in coverage. Quick three-and-out for the Lions.

Steven Sims received the punt this time and called for a fair catch. Steelers get the ball at their 15. The Steelers slowly losing the field position battle. Trubisky has a long field ahead of him.

Pat Freiermuth caught the first down pass for a gain of five. Najee Harris tackled for a loss on 2nd. Prior to the snap on 3rd down, Aidan Hutchinson called for neutral zone infraction, so a manageable 3rd and 2 now. Trubisky in shotgun with a deep pass to the left sideline, through heavy coverage and Diontae Johnson caught the 38 yard pass.

Mitch Trubisky to Diontae Johnson deep #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Y1pv7zzJev — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2022

On 1st down, Harris rushed for 11 yards off left tackle. Back to Harris on the next play for a dump off pass resulting in 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Trubisky found Miles Boykin for 5 yards and a fresh set of downs.

Dan Moore Jr. called for offensive holding. 1st and 20, Gunner Olszewski on a jet sweep for 12 yards. Dan Moore called for another holding call. 2nd and 18 and Moore has them moving in the wrong direction. Deep left to Gunner Olszewski in the end zone, but the pressure made the throw slightly off target. Kevin Dotson called for a false start, so 3rd and 23. Najee Harris for no gain on the 3rd down pass. The Chris Boswell kick is good, but a penalty is down. Declined. 3-0 Steelers.

Dan Moore called for his second hold today. First one was more forgivable but that one stopped a would-be sack. He's worked independent hands a bit better today but overall results aren't there. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 28, 2022

The three most recent offensive line draft picks for the Steelers have truly had an awful preseason as it continues to be the biggest question mark for this team in 2022.

Ok, Najee Harris knocked the rust off. Get him out of there, Mike #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2022

Diontae Johnson entered the blue tent to be looked at. That was a rough landing on that deep completion. Hopefully he is okay.