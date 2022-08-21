2022 Preseason Game 2 Steelers Vs Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

Welcome back for the second half of Pittsburgh Steelers preseason action. The score is 7-6 with the Steelers in the lead. After getting shut out most of the first half, Kenny Pickett led a flawless two minute drill for an easy touchdown to gain the lead. That is two successful two minute drills for Pickett in his first two career preseason games.
Mitch Trubisky did connect on a nice deep pass and continued to show off his mobility and ability to escape pressure, but he overall disappointed in the tune up game. The offensive line remains the main culprit for the offensive woes.