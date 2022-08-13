2022 Preseason Game 1 Steelers Vs Seahawks Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

With just under an hour until kickoff, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks at the newly named Acrisure Stadium. Both teams are entering a new era without their franchise quarterbacks of the past, so all eyes will be on the quarterback play. The Steelers have already announced that Mitch Trubisky will start the first preseason game and Mason Rudolph will be first off the bench. That leaves first round draft selection, Kenny Pickett, as the third option entering the first week of preseason play.

For the Seahawks, Russell Wilson is now in Denver which leaves Geno Smith and Drew Lock to battle for the starting position. Those names will make the most headlines given the nature of the quarterback position, but there are plenty of other highly anticipated position battles to watch.

Everyone's favorite – camp QB stats. #Steelers Trubisky: 66/120 (55%) 586 yards (4.9 YPA) 14 TDs 4 INTs – 8.9 YPC

Rudolph: 74/113 (65.5%) 630 yards (5.6 YPA) 15 TDs 0 INTs – 8.5 YPC

Pickett: 62/97 (63.9%) 472 yards (4.9 YPA) 8 TDs 4 INTs – 7.6 YPChttps://t.co/IQUFZ3dIM7 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 13, 2022

Another highly anticipated rookie debut, George Pickens:

George Pickens leads Steelers' training camp in: Receptions: 19

Targets: 32

Yards: 219

Touchdowns: 7 And his play has been excellent. That's the kind of summer he's having. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 13, 2022

8 Non-Rookie Steelers Players To Watch Closely In Preseason Opener Against Seahawks https://t.co/r2PV5T2xZw #Steelers pic.twitter.com/l3k5E1UhcC — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2022

Not playing Saturday night per @missi_matthews T.J. Watt

Pat Friermuth

Cameron Heyward

Najee Harris

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

Minkah Fitzpatrick#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2022

Sounds like you can add to the list: Benny Snell Jr.

Anthony Miller

Alex Highsmith

Kevin Dotson#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2022

The list grows of players not expected to play per @missi_matthews & @bepryor T.J. Watt

Pat Freiermuth

Cameron Heyward

Najee Harris

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Benny Snell Jr.

Anthony Miller

Alex Highsmith

Kevin Dotson

Marcus Allen#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2022

Lookin' good in the black & gold. pic.twitter.com/6bMsf2Ig8E — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 13, 2022

Five Steelers I'm really keeping a close eye on tonight. RB Anthony McFarland

OG James Daniels

DT Carlos Davis

ILB Mark Robinson

S Karl Joseph — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 13, 2022

Steelers have won the coin toss and have elected to receive. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2022

Anthony McFarland Jr. was back for the kickoff. He returned it to about the 28 yard line, but a penalty flag was thrown. Illegal double team block against the Steelers, so Mitchell Trubisky will start his first drive as a Pittsburgh Steeler backed up in his own end.

The first pass was complete to George Pickens for about 9 yards. Kevin Rader was targeted on 2nd and nearly brought the high pass in before the ball fell incomplete. McFarland Jr. bounced the run to the outside for a big Steelers first down. George Pickens made a nice block on the perimeter. Personal foul called on the Seahawks, so the Steelers suddenly find themselves near midfield.

Gunner Olszewski converted on 3rd down with a nice move after the catch and then the next play caught a touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky. A great first drive for Trubisky in Pittsburgh. 7-0 Steelers.

Mitch Trubisky leads a great scoring drive on team's opening possession. Offense getting chunk plays. Seahawks' blow coverage and Gunner Olszewski is wide open. Trubisky showing mobility and squaring shoulders for accurate throw. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 13, 2022

The Steelers defense letting up a couple big plays on their first two chances. Geno Smith is getting the start for the Seahawks.

Karl Joseph, who had been having a nice camp, is being tended to on the sideline on the cart. Hopefully nothing serious, but I will update you as more information comes in.

On 3rd and 6, the Steelers caused a little confusion pre-snap, so Geno Smith called the timeout. Smith tried to scramble out with nobody open downfield. Henry Mondeaux was able to bring him down – could probably call that a coverage sack.

Really nice contain by the Steelers' EDGE rushers, Derrek Tuszka and Delontae Scott, on that 3rd down. Kept mobile Geno Smith in pocket. Henry Mondeaux gets sack. Great contain on four-man rush. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 13, 2022

Trubisky at quarterback again for the second drive. A gain of 16 with a tight window pass to Connor Heyward.

On 1st, Anthony McFarland Jr. with some nice footwork in the backfield to create a 7 yard gain. On 2nd, he punched it up the middle for a gain of 5 and a new set of downs. Now into Seahawks territory.

Gunner Olszewski and George Pickens still out wide as they were last drive.

Jaylen Warren now on the field. Trubisky took a big shot in the backfield, but shrugged off the contact and raced to the boundary for a gain of a few. Could have been a big loss. Trubisky nearly found Olszewski on 3rd down, but just barely missed. The punt was bobbled by the Seahawks, but they recovered.

The Seahawks will take over at their own 9 yard line. Cameron Nizialek with the first punt for the Steelers.

And I'm not mad at Ben for that. His knees were shot. Ben brought a lot that can't be replaced in one game, one year. But it's nice to see a mobile QB and the rewards you get. Mike Tomlin talked about it all last year. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 13, 2022

Ahkello Witherspoon and Devin Bush in on the tackle on 1st down. Witherspoon down injured after the play, but it doesn’t look major, maybe a stinger? Witherspoon with a smile coming off the field. He is likely done for the day, but he should be just fine.

Myles Jack stuffed Kenneth Walker for a small gain on 2nd. On 3rd down, Derrek Tuszka held the edge well and there was nowhere to go. The Seahawks punt and Steven Sims returned it 38 yards. The Steelers will have great field position to take over.

Mason Rudolph took over for this drive. Dan Moore Jr. was beat soundly and Mason was sacked instantly. Nearly a fumble. On 2nd, McFarland Jr. with a delayed handoff for a gain of 7. The Steelers in a tough 3rd and 13 situation. Mason Rudolph lofted it up to George Pickens with a perfect throw to the corner. Pickens brought it in for the touchdown! 14-0 Steelers.

Mason Rudolph to George Pickens TD #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XRuVl6VF6I — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2022

Travis Homer was wide open underneath on the dump off for a gain of 25. Homer with another big gain the next play. Some over pursuit by the defense.

Demontae Kazee stuffed the receiver on 3rd down. Jason Myers’ field goal attempt hit the upright, but still bounced in. 14-3 Steelers.

Mason Rudolph back in at quarterback. Jaylen Warren with the carry on 2nd down for a few yards. Gunner Olszewski converted on third down. Connor Heyward backed the team up 5 yards, but gained it back with a catch on 1st down. George Pickens getting both feet inbounds on 2nd to convert.

Mason Rudolph dialed up another deep ball to George Pickens, but it fell incomplete. Miles Boykin with a strong contested catch to convert again. Four for five on third downs now.

Jaylen Warren picked up another first down after shrugging off multiple defenders. Penalty on the defense, but declined. Mason Rudolph made a poor decision throwing a pass in heavy coverage, but the defender dropped the interception.

Jaylen Warren showing off his stuff again with power to run through contact. McFarland and Warren both have looked great tonight.