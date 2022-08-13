2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First 12 Practices

Kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener is just hours away. Before the game starts and no one cares about training camp any longer, I wanted to tally camp stats since the Steelers’ off days, practices #9 through #12, Monday through Thursday. As usual, we’re breaking things down from all angles with some conclusions and overall camp data shared below. Let’s dive in.

Training Camp Stats (Practices #9-12)

Quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky: 21/40 (52.5%) 230 yards (5.8 YPA) 7 TDs 0 INTs, 1 fumble – 11.4 YPC

Kenny Pickett: 24/36 (66.7%) 247 yards (6.9 YPA) 4 TDs 2 INTs – 10.3 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 22/36 (61.1%) 181 yards (5.0 YPA) 4 TDs 0 INTs – 8.2 YPC

QB Reps

Mitch Trubisky: 73 (18-19-16-20)

Kenny Pickett: 63 (13-19-14-17)

Mason Rudolph: 61 (13-16-18-14)

Chris Oladokun: 0 (0-0-0-0)

– Wrote last week I was looking for Pickett to push the ball vertically with higher YPAs and YPCs. He has, leading the three participating Steelers’ quarterbacks this week. Good numbers across the board with the two touchdowns being the only blemish. Reps pretty even this week with Pickett actually edging out Rudolph and having more reps in two of those four days, though I wouldn’t read much into it.

Running Back Carries

Jaylen Warren: 20 carries, 81 yards (4.1 YPC)

Master Teague: 19 carries, 63 yards (3.3 YPC)

Anthony McFarland: 11 carries, 21 yards (1.9 YPC), 1 TD

Benny Snell: 10 carries, 35 yards (3.5 YPC) 2 TDs

Mataeo Durant: 4 carries, 27 yards (6.8 YPC)

Gunner Olszewski: 3 carries, 7 yards (2.3 YPC), 1 TD

Steven Sims: 3 carries, 4 yards (1.3 YPC) 1 TD

Tyler Snead: 1 carry, 15 yards (15.0 YPC)

George Pickens: 1 carry, 12 yards (12.0 YPC)

Calvin Austin: 1 carry, 0 yards (0.0 YPC)

– With lines thin at running back due to injuries to Snell, Durant, and Harris, you can really feel how much has been put on Warren and Teague. Ton of carries but they’ve answered the call well. Warren has a very healthy 4.1 average, that’s great for a camp setting, while both guys have nearly doubled the next closest players in carries. McFarland’s been healthy but his use as a slot receiver/wingback in Pony sets limit his carries a bit. Wide receivers active in the run game. Nine carries from them over the last four days.

Catches/Targets/Yards/Touchdowns – Catch %

George Pickens: 8/11 106 yards 4 TDs – 72.7%

Anthony McFarland: 6/8 70 yards 1 TD – 75%

Calvin Austin: 4/8 32 yards – 50%

Steven Sims: 4/7 88 yards 1 TD – 57.1%

Gunner Olszewski: 4/7 26 yards 1 TD – 57.1%

Miles Boykin: 6/6 81 yards 3 TDs – 100%

Cody White: 4/6 16 yards 1 TD – 66.7%

Anthony Miller: 2/6 15 yards 1 TD – 33.3%

Connor Heyward: 2/6 3 yards – 33.3%

Kevin Rader: 4/5 14 yards 1 TD – 80%

Jaylen Warren: 4/4 48 yards – 100%

Tyler Snead: 3/4 25 yards – 75%

Pat Freiermuth: 3/4 19 yards – 75%

Tyler Vaughns: 2/3 19 yards – 66.7%

Diontae Johnson: 2/3 11 yards 1 TD – 66.7%

Chase Claypool: 1/3 2 yards 1 TD – 33.3%

Jace Sternberger: 0/3 0 yards – 0%

Javon McKinley: 2/2 32 yards – 100%

Mataeo Durant: 2/2 12 yards – 100%

Christian Blake: 2/2 22 yards – 100%

Benny Snell: 0/1 0 yards – 0%

– No surprise to see Pickens lead this list again. Led the team in catches, targets, yards, and touchdowns. McFarland in second place here. Sims with a solid week and came on strong towards the end. So has Miles Boykin who put up very good numbers and made plays in the end zone and downfield. Quieter for the likes of Anthony Miller, Tyler Vaughns, and Connor Heyward.

Drops

Calvin Austin: 2

Gunner Olszewski: 1

Anthony Miller: 1

Cody White: 1

Kevin Rader: 1

Interceptions

James Pierre: 1

Chris Steele: 1

TRAINING CAMP STATS (ALL PRACTICES SANS #2)

Quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky: 66/120 (55%) 586 yards (4.9 YPA) 14 TDs 4 INTs – 8.9 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 74/113 (65.5%) 630 yards (5.6 YPA) 15 TDs 0 INTs – 8.5 YPC

Kenny Pickett: 62/97 (63.9%) 472 yards (4.9 YPA) 8 TDs 4 INTs – 7.6 YPC

QB Reps

Mitch Trubisky: 213 (12-16-16-16-20-20-22-18-18-19-16-20)

Mason Rudolph: 186 (12-15-15-14-16-17-23-13-13-16-18-14)

Kenny Pickett: 173 (12-12-12-13-18-18-13-12 -13-19-14-17)

Chris Oladokun: 0 (0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0)

– Rudolph’s numbers remain the best and wow, he’s yet to throw an interception. Gotten away with a couple, including Justin Layne dropping an INT way back on Day Two, but he’s been clean overall. When Trubisky hits, he hits big with a higher YPC than Rudolph despite a fairly lower YPA.

– From a rep standpoint, Trubisky sits at 37.2%, Rudolph at 32.5%, and Pickett at 30.2%. Oladokun with the big goose egg. Will he get one rep this summer? He may need an injury for that to happen.

Running Back Carries

Jaylen Warren: 39 carries, 148 yards (3.8 YPC), 2 TDs, 1 fumble

Benny Snell: 31 carries, 92 yards (3.0 YPC), 2 TDs, 1 fumble

Anthony McFarland: 27 carries, 83 yards (3.1 YPC) 1 TD

Master Teague: 22 carries, 71 yards (3.2 YPC)

Mataeo Durant: 18 carries, 66 yards (3.7 YPC)

Najee Harris: 7 carries, 16 yards (2.3 YPC) 1 TD

Steven Sims: 5 carries, 0 yards (0 YPC) 1 TD

Calvin Austin: 4 carries, 21 yards (5.3 YPC)

Gunner Olszewski: 3 carries, 7 yards (2.3 YPC) 1 TD

Tyler Snead: 2 carries, 23 yards (11.5 YPC)

George Pickens: 1 carry, 12 yards (12 YPC)

Derek Watt: 1 carry, 3 yards (3.0 YPC)

Cody White: 1 carry, 1 yard (1.0 YPC)

– Warren pacing the field in carries with a healthy average. Not a lot else to note here. Harris’ foot injury leads to his minimal production. Sixteen receiver runs across twelve practices, if you’re keeping score. You know we are. They’ve averaging exactly 4.0 yards per carry. Steven Sims has a whole Jerome Bettis circa 2004 rushing line going on there.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH %

George Pickens: 19/32 219 yards 7 TDs – 59.4%

Anthony Miller: 12/25 93 yards 3 TDs – 48%

Calvin Austin: 14/22 192 yards 1 TD – 63.6%

Connor Heyward: 11/22 45 yards 2 TDs – 50%

Gunner Olszewski: 14/19 102 yards 1 TD – 73.7%

Steven Sims: 12/19 150 yards 4 TDs – 63.2%

Miles Boykin: 14/18 162 yards 4 TDs – 77.8%

Cody White: 10/16 66 yards 3 TDs – 62.5%

Jace Sternberger: 8/16 44 yards 3 TDs – 50%

Tyler Vaughns: 11/14 87 yards 3 TDs – 78.6%

Anthony McFarland: 10/14 94 yards 1 TD – 71.4%

Kevin Rader: 8/12 39 yards 1 TD – 75%

Jaylen Warren: 10/11 71 yards 1 TD – 90.9%

Tyler Snead: 8/11 60 yards – 72.7%

Zach Gentry: 8/10 59 yards 1 TD – 80%

Mataeo Durant: 6/7 23 yards – 85.7%

Benny Snell: 5/7 22 yards – 71.4%

Diontae Johnson: 3/6 11 yards 1 TD – 50%

Chase Claypool: 2/5 12 yards 1 TD – 40%

Pat Freiermuth: 3/4 19 yards – 75%

Jeremy McNichols: 3/4 10 yards – 75%

Javon McKinley: 2/3 32 yards – 66.7%

Christian Blake: 2/2 22 yards – 100%

Derek Watt: 1/1 12 yards – 100%

– Pickens averaging 11.5 yards per catch. Austin sits at 13.7. Sims at 12.5. On the other end, Heyward at just 4.1.

– Five receivers up over 100 yards so far. Boykin has really come on strong and is averaging 11.6 yards per grab with four touchdowns on just 14 catches. McFarland’s been effective out of the backfield while Warren has good numbers, though one blown coverage helped inflate those figures.

– From a drop perspective shown below, Austin has had some trouble reeling in the football. His smaller frame doesn’t help. Rader’s not flat out dropping passes but having more trouble securing the catch through the ground.

Drops

Anthony McFarland: 2

Calvin Austin: 2

Gunner Olszewski: 2

Kevin Rader: 2

George Pickens: 1

Connor Heyward: 1

Jace Sternberger: 1

Jaylen Warren: 1

Zach Gentry: 1

Anthony Miller: 1

Cody White: 1

Interceptions

Chris Steele: 2

Devin Bush: 1

Carlins Platel: 1

Robert Spillane: 1

T.J. Watt: 1

Damontae Kazee: 1

James Pierre: 1

Steele the first Steeler to have multi-interceptions this camp. Let’s see if anyone else joins him.