The Pittsburgh Steelers’ initial 53 man roster for the upcoming 2022 season is set. And though more changes more occur there, the team will also begin forming its 16 man practice squad today. It’s likely to be a mix of players cut yesterday along with a handful of players from outside the organization.

We’ll update this post with names reportedly signing to the team’s taxi squad along with the official list whenever the team announces it.

Please refresh this page. It won’t update automatically.

Steelers’ Practice Squad Signings (0 of 16)