Watch: The Depot 180 — July 29 — Episode 243

Episode 243 — July 29, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the first three practices of training camp out of the way there is plenty to talk discuss. In today’s episode I highlight some of the key takeaways from practice including the quarterback competition, impressive rookie draft picks, defensive domination and more! Be sure to check out the daily training camp diaries and bonus podcast episodes for a deeper look into training camp.

