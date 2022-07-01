The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First-Time Pro Bowler Options, Ogunjobi Interview, McLaurin Contract, 90-In-30 Player Previews & More

Season 12, Episode 146 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the interview that new Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi had on SiriusXM NFL Radio a few days ago. We go over the main talking points from that interview and that includes us discussing his current health.

How will the Steelers quarterback depth chart shake out this summer and is it plausible that Mason Rudolph might be traded for a fifth-round draft pick? Additionally, what is the probability that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett starts the 2022 season as the No. 3 on the depth chart.

Alex and I go over research I did on quarterbacks selected 20th overall or later in the last 20 years that started Week 1 of their rookie season. The list is only eight in total.

The Washington Commanders recently signed wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a lucrative contract extension so we discuss the early numbers of that deal that have surfaced and the potential impact they might have on the Steelers signing wide receiver Diontae Johnson to an extension later this summer.

Will the Steelers have any first-time Pro Bowlers in 2022? We discuss the likeliest candidates as it relates to that topic. We also talk about a recent film study that Alex did on Steelers guard Kevin Dotson.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend the Friday show discussing Cameron Heyward, Connor Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Myles Jack, Donovan Jeter, and Buddy Johnson in this episode.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

