Season 13, Episode 1 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, which was recorded late Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for their 2022 training camp.

The Steelers signed a new running back on Tuesday in Jeremy McNichols so Alex and I discuss his addition to start this show off. We go over his chances of making the 53-man roster and what we know about the Boise state product so far.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media Tuesday afternoon, so Alex and I recap all the main talking points that came out of his press conference. We discuss the two players who will miss the start of training camp with injuries, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu. We also discuss new Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi not having to start training camp off on the Active/PUP list.

Tomlin talked about several other key topics ahead of training camp practices getting underway on Wednesday so Alex and make sure to touch on those as well.

Alex released his pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction Tuesday morning, so we tear through that in the second half of this show.

We then get everyone ready for training camp practices and the nightly reports from Alex that will follow each and every one of them.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Camp Reporting Day, Tomlin Presser, New RB, 53-Man Roster Prediction & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-july-27-episode-1592

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 1 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n