Report: Deshaun Watson Decision Expected Monday

After months of speculation, there may finally be an initial ruling on Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 2022 status with the team. According to Josina Anderson, hearing officer Sue Robinson is expected to announce a ruling tomorrow.

I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 31, 2022

According to her tweet, each party has been notified Robinson’s brief will be released tomorrow. The exact time is unknown.

CBS’ Jonathan Jones tweeted similar.

A decision from retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Deshaun Watson's hearing is expected tomorrow, as @JosinaAnderson first reported. The NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension of at least one year. Robinson can rule anywhere from no suspension to that. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 31, 2022

Watson’s hearing wrapped up earlier this months with each side, the NFLPA and the league, submitting their briefs on July 11th. Since, the football world has been waiting for a decision.

Robinson has the ability to offer any discipline. It could range from no punishment to a full year or more and anything inbetween. Speculation has indicated a middle ground suspension of 6-8 games but no one knows what Robinson’s opinion will be.

If there is some sort of punishment issued, Goodell and the NFL has the ability to change it to anything they see fit. Both sides also have the right to appeal, meaning Robinson’s ruling may not be final.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than two dozen massage therapists. He still has four outstanding civil suits. Watson has denied all allegations. Cleveland traded for him earlier in the offseason while giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal. If Watson misses time, veteran Jacoby Brissett is next in line. Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers earlier this summer.

Pittsburgh will face the Browns in Week 3 and 18.