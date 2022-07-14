NFL Network Panel Makes Case For A Mitch Trubisky MVP Season In ‘Blind Take’ Challenge

Earlier this morning on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, the panel unveiled a new segment titled “Blind Take Test” where the four analysts each wrote a “blind” take on index cards, which were then placed into a football helmet. Then each analyst, selected at random, was invited up to reach into the helmet, read their card and then defend the “take” for 30 seconds. Former Patriots corner Darius Butler certainly drew an interesting one as it relates to the upcoming season for the Steelers, especially free-agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

“Dark horse MVP candidate, of course, why wouldn’t he be?” Butler declared about Trubisky on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, as the other members of the panel cheered. “The Steel City, I don’t even know what the stadium is gonna be named, Big Ben is outta there. He’s gonna live up to being the number one pick, all of the Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, blah-blah-blah. Mitch Trubisky steps up, Mike Tomlin he never loses, never has a losing season. He’s gonna put him in a great position, he’s gonna keep the rookie on the bench. I mean MVP is only next, it’s only right.”

That’s a very bold statement, considering the lukewarm success Trubisky had during his tenure in Chicago after being the #2 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The statement by Butler also highlights the fact that the Bears took Trubisky over stars like Patrick Mahomes, a perennial MVP-candidate and Deshaun Watson, the three-time Pro Bowler and the league’s leading passer in 2020.

That’s not to say that Trubisky hasn’t had any success thus far in his short career, as he himself made the Pro Bowl in 2018, when he threw for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 picks while also rushing for 421 more. As a personal a fan of Trubisky, I think this is a great opportunity for him to revitalize his career, as the situation he was in with Chicago versus the one he’s in now couldn’t be more night and day.

The skill position talent in Pittsburgh is far superior to the one he played with there, and Matt Nagy and Tomlin are definitely in different stratospheres when it comes to head coaching. If the re-tooled offensive line can gel cohesively, the table seems to be set for Trubisky to have success, and judging by the confidence with which Butler spoke of him, we can count him as a firm believer in that too.

“I mean it was such an easy sell, it’s “Money Making Mitch!”