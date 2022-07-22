Last Weekend Before Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Your wait is over. This time next week, we’ll be knee-deep in training camp coverage. The Pittsburgh Steelers report to St. Vincent College (hooray!) Tuesday with their first practice kicking off on Wednesday at 1:55. We’ll of course be there to cover it all. Alongside me will be the great Tim Rice taking photos with other Steelers Depot writers attending throughout camp like Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and potentially others.

1 – What player are you most looking forward to watching during training camp?

2 – There was an average of 51 team snaps per camp practice last year. Assume there is 51 snaps during the first day of camp Wednesday. How many reps will QB Kenny Pickett receive?

3 – Who is your favorite camp sleeper?

4 – Will any players start the year on the Active/PUP list?

5 – Will K Chris Boswell have a new deal by this time next week?

Recap of 2022 Two Weeks Before Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents diehards like the rest of Steeler Nation. Most respondents will still call the Pittsburgh Steelers’ homefield Heinz Field. A sizeable minority ready to transition to Acrisure on the North Shore. But other names offered such as Renegade Stadium.

Question 2: Respondents named 11 different Steelers as bubble players. Alex defined a bubble player as closest to 50% odds of making the team. James Pierre and JC Hassenauer led the way with three votes. Anthony Miller, Arthur Maulet and Derek Watt all received two votes. Connor Heyward, Marcus Allen, Justin Layne, Anthony McFarland, Miles Boykin, and Buddy Johnson were the others mentioned. Alex Kozora named the players he sees squarely on the bubble last Friday. He also named 11 players. But only James Pierre, Arthur Maulet, Connor Heyward, Justin Layne, and Buddy Johnson made both lists.

Question 3: Respondents believe Hall of Fame voters will finally put LC Greenwood into the Hall of Fame as the next Steeler after Ben Roethlisberger. James Harrison just a vote behind LC. Others hold out hope for Hines Ward.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents high on Highsmith. They believe he will record 9.5 to 10 quarterback sacks in 2022.

Question 5: The Steelers will win four and lose three one score games in 2022 according to the median response of respondents.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Is It Heinz or Acrisure? Bubble Steeler Next HoF Not Ben Highsmith Sacks in 2022 One Score Game Record SD Consensus Heinz Pierre/Hassenauer LC Greenwood 9.75 4-3 Correct Answers Your Choice TBD TBD TBD TBD

