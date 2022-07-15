Two Weeks Until Camp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re almost to the finish line. Less than two weeks until the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field on Chuck Noll Field (it’s still called that, right?) at St. Vincent College for their first day of training camp practice. But the team is staying relevant in the news cycle with one more offseason change and it’s a doozy. Goodbye Heinz Field, hello Acrisure Stadium. Yeah…I don’t love it either. But it’s here to stay with a 15-year pact made with the team.

1 – Will you still call the Steelers’ stadium Heinz Field? Or will you refer to it as Acrisure Stadium?

2 – Which Steeler is most squarely on the roster bubble? The closest to being 50% odds of making the team.

3 – Besides Ben Roethlisberger, who will be the next Steeler into the Hall of Fame? Could be before Ben, could be after, but the next other than #7.

4 – How many sacks will Alex Highsmith have in 2022?

5 – What will be the Steelers’ record in one-score games this season? For reference, they are 15-4-1 over the last two years but that was with Roethlisberger at the helm.

Recap of 2022 Training Camp Month Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents demonstrated their objectivity by not ranking Cam Heyward as the NFL’s best defensive tackle. But they also showed they did not have the bias of ESPN that placed Heyward fifth among NFL defensive tackles. The Depot respondents placed Heyward a very fair second. There is always room for improvement. Let’s go Cam!

Question 2: Respondents voted Pat Freiermuth as the Steelers player who never made the Pro Bowl who has the best chance in 2022. He edged Myles Jack who has never been on a Pro Bowl team and Najee Harris who was named to the Pro Bowl last season as an alternate for Joe Mixon who had other games to play.

Question 3: Najee Harris is the most likely Steelers team MVP not named TJ Watt according to 10 of 13 respondents.

Question 4: Only one Steelers’ UDFA will make the 53-man roster for week one. Respondents said no more than two, but the median response was one.

Question 5: Cleveland made the right decision trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. But to quote respondent Wes Lee, “Yes. But then again, they are the Browns.”

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Cam Heyward is _ Best DT Steeler Making 1st Pro Bowl in 2022 Most Likely MVP not TJ UDFA making wk1 53 roster Mayfield Trade right decision? SD Consensus Second Freiermuth Najee 1 Yes Correct Answers Your Choice TBD TBD TBD Browns Clowns

We might not like the new stadium name, but things could be worse. We could be Browns fans. Here we go!