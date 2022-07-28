Entering Year 2 Together, Chris Boswell Much More Comfortable With Pressley Harvin III As Holder

Coming out of Georgia Tech University as a rookie seventh-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, punter Pressley Harvin III not only had to adjust to punting in the NFL, he also had to take on the task of trying to become a steady holder for Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell.

That was a huge task for the rookie, who eventually took over for veteran punter Jordan Berry in training camp, who served as Boswell’s holder for six seasons, which happened to be the best stretch of play from the Steelers’ standout kicker. While there was some anxiety from Boswell’s end going from the sure thing in Berry to a relative unknown in Harvin III.

To Boswell’s credit, the Steelers’ kicker had a career year, drilling 36-of-40 field goals which became a career-high in field goals made and points as the Steelers leaned heavily on the standout’s right leg. Throughout the season there were relatively few hiccups with Harvin as the holder.

Now, entering their second season together as a tandem, Boswell stated to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley Thursday ahead of the Steelers’ second day of training camp that he’s much more comfortable working with Harvin overall.