Ben Roethlisberger To Throw Out First Pitch At Pirates’ ‘Yinzerpalooza’ Celebration July 29

Following his retirement from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 18 seasons, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has mostly remained in the shadows, enjoying retirement with his family and friends.

On Friday, July 29, Roethlisberger will emerge from those shadows for a brief period, throwing out the honorary first pitch at PNC Park as part of the Pirates’ “Yinzerpalooza” celebration against the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m.

It wouldn’t be Yinzerpalooza without a proper first pitch! Big Ben will be doing the honors on July 29. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 20, 2022

It’s not the first time Roethlisberger has emerged in recent months following retirement. The former Steelers’ star quarterback hit the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins and was honored prior to a home game at PPG Paints Arena by the Penguins, who all wore “Roethlisberger 7″ jerseys during warmups.

Roethlisberger also took part in some batting practice this spring with the Pirates, and also attempted to return some serves from a local pro on the tennis courts. Now, he’ll take the hill at PNC Park putting that famous right arm to the test once again, throwing out the first pitch ahead of the Pirates-Phillies clash on a night in which Yinzers will be celebrated all around the park.

How fitting.

Based on research here at Steelers Depot, it will be the first-ever first pitch for Roethlisberger. Very strange overall, considering he was the franchise quarterback in the Steel City for 18 years. Alas, Friday, July 29, he’ll change that.

Aside from Roethlisberger’s first pitch, “Yinzerpalooza” will be a night designed to celebrate everything that Yinzers love about Pittsburgh (and western Pennsylvania). The night will include a special party on the PNC Park Riverwalk with a pregame pierogy eating contest, appearances by Pittsburgh celebrities and Pirates alumni, as well as a postgame concert on the field featuring a true hometown favorite, The Clarks.