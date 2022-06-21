The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Interest In Ogunjobi, Claypool Interview, 90-In-30 Player Previews, Reader Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 143 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly bringing in free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in for a visit. We discuss Ogunjobi’s potential fit, what it might take to sign him and more.

Steelers wide receiver Chae Claypool sat down for a 30-minute interview recently with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall on his show, ‘I Am Athlete’, and that hit on Monday. Alex and I go through all the notable things that Claypool said during his interview and attempt to add as much context as possible. We talk about the potential future for Claypool past the 2022 season as well and what a good 2022 season might look like for him from a statistical perspective.

Former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall also tweeted out something that was conversional on his birthday a few days ago, so Alex and I make sure to hit on that topic briefly.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend the Tuesday show discussing Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Jake Dixon, Kevin Dotson, Mataeo Durant, and Terrell Edmunds in this episode.

Late in this episode, Alex and I can’t help but talk about Pittsburgh Pirates young shortstop Oneil Cruz following his game on Monday night. We also get to a question we received from a listener to close this Tuesday episode out.

