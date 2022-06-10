Steelers Release CB Isaiah Johnson From Injured Reserve

Some housekeeping for you on this Friday evening. The Pittsburgh Steelers have released CB Isaiah Johnson from injured reserve, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson via the official league transaction sheet. Wilson tweeted the news a short time ago.

According to the sheet, there was no injury settlement included with the release, meaning Johnson must be healthy and recovered from whatever injury he suffered. Johnson was placed on IR on May 11th from an injury presumably suffered during the team’s rookie minicamp. The team did not announce the nature of the injury and NFL rules don’t mandate teams to disclose such information during this team of year. He was waived/injured before landing on IR.

Johnson signed to the Steelers’ practice squad last December. A long, lean corner, he played his college ball at Houston. He began his career as a receiver before switching to corner with the Cougars. A fourth round pick of the Raiders in 2019, he recorded 15 total tackles over two seasons with the team, never starting a game, though he played nearly 200 defensive snaps in 2020.

Johnson is now a free agent and free to sign with any team. Since he was already on IR, the Steelers’ roster count has not changed. It remains at 89, meaning the team has one free spot open. That was created by Stephon Tuitt’s retirement and curiously, the team has not filled his spot on the team.