Odds: Mike Tomlin Now Listed At 16/1 To Be Next Head Coach Out Of A Job

Did you watch the Tuesday interview with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the ‘Pivot Podcast’? I hope you did as it was fantastic. On the heels of that interview happening, BetOnline has updated their odds for the next NFL coach to be fired or to re-sign and quite surprisingly, Tomlin has the ninth lowest odds at +1600, or 16/1.

Tomlin is joined at +1600 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and that’s a bit surprising as well. Those two are two of the longest current tenured head coaches in the league behind only New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

While the Steelers do currently have a streak of five seasons without a playoff win, the longest span since before 1972, there are really no signs that Tomlins job is in jeopardy. Could that change if the Steelers fail to make the playoffs in 2022? I suppose, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Tomlin appears to be as safe as safe can be for at least the next few seasons.

Tomlin and the Steelers certainly will be up against it in 2022, the team’s first season without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Between now and Week 1 of the 2022 regular season, you might be hard-pressed to see the Steelers projected win total climb higher than 8.5. Additionally, you’ll likely be hard-pressed to find any major media outlet or talking head predicting the Steelers to finish first or second in the AFC North division. All of that is why Tomlin is likely to get some moderate action from the betting public.

Personally, and as we sit here in the latter part of June, I think if the Steelers wind up winning the AFC North in 2022 that Tomlin should be in real consideration to win the annual Coach of the Year award. That’s how tall of a task I think Tomlin has in 2022. Even if Tomlin were to have his first losing season of his career in 2022, I don’t think he would be looking for work come February.

Not surprisingly, or at least not to me, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is the odds on favorite to be the first one to be fired or to resign. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is right behind Rhule at +500 and right behind him is Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who has been in his position since 2010.

I suppose there will be people who will be against Tomlin. Even so, it sounds like a very easy way to lose money.

Where would you put your money based on these updated odds? Would any of you put it on Tomlin or Harbaugh?