‘No Telling Where This Offense Can Go’ Mitch Trubisky Says Following First Minicamp With Steelers

Just like that, new Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky has completed his first offseason with the black and gold and appears firmly entrenched as the No. 1 quarterback on the roster, at least heading into training camp in Latrobe at the end of July.

While it’s quite silly to try and read into anything from football in shorts and helmets, there’s some reason to be optimistic about the Steelers and Trubisky moving forward, considering his fit within the Steelers’ scheme under second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada, not to mention the overall experience and skillset he brings to the table as a veteran quarterback.

With his first minicamp now behind him after the conclusion of Day 3 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Trubisky spoke to reporters from the locker room and stated he’s excited about the direction of the team moving forward, and says that there’s no telling where the Steelers’ offense can go in 2022 once everyone is on the same page, according to a tweet from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Chris Adamski.

Where that offense goes in 2022 will largely depend on Trubisky’s play, assuming he wins the starting job and holds off rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett into the regular season.

The new QB1 after his 1st summer workouts with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/wHc8uhY6p4 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 9, 2022

“We are gelling. The more reps we get, the better we’re going to get, so just getting to know each other here,” Trubisky said to reporters, according to video from Adamski. “Getting to know each other’s strengths, repping the plays that we like. So, once we get on the same page there’s no telling where this offense can go.

“We just gotta go out there and continue to be ourselves. I’m just trying to be a leader and lead us in the right direction,” Trubisky added. “I like where we’re at so far. I thought we had a really good minicamp, and I’m excited for training camp.”

Of course, that’s the expected answer from a veteran quarterback. He’s not going to stand up there, especially in a new environment, and state to reporters that he’s concerned about the progress of the offense or his own struggles with learning the playbook, if there are any.

That said, he certainly has appeared excited overall when speaking with reporters as he’s in an offense that is going to feature some of his strengths, including his mobility and throwing on the run, much like the Buffalo Bills’ offense did for Josh Allen, which Trubisky got a first-hand look at last season.

Now that the work has been put in during OTAs and minicamp, the onus will fall on the players to continue to prepare for training camp in the next six weeks while they’re away from the facility. Trubisky has already invited Kenny Pickett to Florida to continue throwing and working on the intricacies of the playbook, and there’s a good chance some teammates will join them to continue throwing, working together, and building rapport.

Trubisky is already showing a strong level of leadership for the young Steelers’ offense in general, which is great to hear coming out of minicamp. He’s not a loud, vocal guy, but he’s leading by example and seems to have everyone on, or near, the same page as the calendar moves closer and closer to training camp.