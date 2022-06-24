First Weekend Of Summer: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

While the NFL is off until late next month, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been keeping us busy. From Kenny Pickett putting pen to paper to a slew of interviews, including a 90-minute conversation from The Pivot with Mike Tomlin, easily the best conversation Tomlin has ever publicly had and one that had so many important quotes to talk about. Perhaps there won’t be any true downtime this summer. We’ll keep you guys busy right now with another Friday Five.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – How much money will Larry Ogunjobi’s base salary be once we find out that number? So fill in the blank of Ogunjobi signed a one-year deal worth $____ million in base salary.

2 – Who will play more snaps this season – Larry Ogunjobi or Chris Wormley?

3 – Aside from Mike Tomlin, if you could pick one current Steeler to have a 90-minute conversation with, who would it be? This could be player, coach, or front office member.

4 – Minkah Fitzpatrick had 124 combined tackles a year ago, the most ever by a Steelers’ safety. How many will he have in 2022?

5 – What percent chance do you have LB Buddy Johnson making the team in 2022? 100%? 10%? Put your percentage in the comments.

Recap of 2022 Mid-June Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents overwhelmingly favored making Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the league. Just one naysayer not satisfied with the number of big plays accomplished by the Steelers safety. If only the referees did not steal his touchdown on the blocked punt. The Steelers were onsides!

Question 2: 76% of respondents believe the Steelers will sign another player to a multi-year extension prior to the first day of training camp. Chris Boswell received the most mentions as the most likely signer.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents mentioned several position groups in need of depth. Defensive line is the position of the player will add as their 90th man on the roster by a plurality of the respondents. Stephon Tuitt’s retirement on June 1 is on people’s minds. Offensive line and OLB or edge ties for second most mentions. Depth at running back third.

(Ed Note:The Steelers signed Larry Ogunjobi to fill that 90th spot. So the readers were correct! Good job).

Question 4: Minkah Fitzpatrick will intercept anywhere from two to nine passes in 2022 according to Depot respondents. FlaFan47 predicts one per Steelers win which would be nice if the Steelers won 12 to 14 games. The median response was five.

Question 5: Miles Boykin is the wide receiver with best chance to be inactive week one of the 2022 season. Gunner Olszewski may earn a helmet as a returner and Calvin Austin as a slot receiver. Let’s see how all three look in training camp.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Approve Minkah Highest Paid S? Another Vet Multiyear Deal? Position Group Net Sign Number Minkah INTs 2022 WR Most Likely Inactive Week 1? SD Consensus YES YES DEFENSIVE LINE 5 BOYKIN Correct Answers TBD TBD YES! TBD TBD

A lot to be determined between now and the first week of the season. Here we go!