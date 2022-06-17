Middle Of June Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Last week, I noted we were entering the dead zone of the Steelers’ season. Minkah Fitzpatrick did his best to make up for that with his record-breaking, four-year extension that makes him the highest paid safety in the league. Now, we’ll see if the team does anything else notable the rest of the offseason. They still have, by the way, an open spot on their 90-man roster.

1 – Do you approve of the Steelers making Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the league?

2 – Will any other Steeler sing a multi-year extension prior to the first day of training camp practice, July 27th?

3 – What position will the team add as their 90th man on the roster?

4 – How many INTs will Minkah Fitzpatrick have in 2022?

5 – Which wide receiver has the best chance of being inactive come Week One? Calvin Austin, Gunner Olszewski, or Miles Boykin?

Recap of 2022 End of Minicamp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: As of Wednesday, the Steelers had 89 players on their 90-man roster. There is plenty of time to make a move to sign a veteran free agent before training camp.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents selected Antonio Brown as Kevin Colbert’s best ever draft pick by a one vote margin over Ben Roethlisberger. Antonio’s high production as a sixth round draft choice edged the three Super Bowl appearances with two Lombardi trophies for Ben, an eleventh overall draft pick. Troy Polamalu came in third with three votes with TJ Watt and Brett Keisel both receiving mentions. Alex Kozora ranked these players a bit differently than the respondents. He placed Polamalu first over Ben Roethlisberger. T.J. Watt third over Antonio Brown. Keisel was way back at 15th on Kozora’s list.

Question 3: It was close, but Depot respondents said Ricardo Colclough a second round draft pick was a worse pick than first rounder Jarvis Jones. It was a 10-7 vote. Alex ranked Jarvis Jones at 157 ahead of Colclough at 162 among Colbert’s 176 draft selections. For what it’s worth, I rank Jones number 298 and Ricardo Colclough 500 on my current all-time Steelers list.

Question 4: Clark Haggans was a better pick than Bud Dupree by an 11 to seven margin. We agreed with Alex who had Haggans as Colbert’s 26th best pick compared to Dupree at 30. My all-time Steelers list has Haggans at 128 and Dupree 147. Haggans a fifth round draft choice is generally underappreciated for his contributions relative to his place in the draft.

Question 5: 12 of 17 respondents believe Deshaun Watson will not play a snap for the Browns this season. We’ll see.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Sign Veteran FA? Colbert’s Best Pick Worst Pick Dupree or Haggans? Deshaun Watson Play in 2022? SD Consensus YES Antonio Brown Jarvis Jones Clark Haggans NO Correct Answers TBD Your Choice Your Choice Your Choice TBD

