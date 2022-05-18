Trio Of Steelers’ Rookies Headed To NFLPA Rookie Premier In Los Angeles

Of the 42 rookies slated to attend the NFL Players Association’s Rookie Premier in Los Angeles, three Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft picks will represent the black and gold.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are slated to attend the three-day NFLPA Rookie Premiere event to learn the business of football and jumpstart endorsement careers at the 28th annual NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Rookie Premiere, according to a press release from the NFLPA.

The Rookie Premiere, which will be hosted by the NFLPA and its marketing and licensing arm, NFL Players Inc., is an annual event for many of the game’s marketable rookie stars, and will feature the unveiling of each rookie’s official jersey presented by Fanatics, as well an an all-day live action and studio shoot for Panini trading cards.

“NFLPA Rookie Premiere is an opportunity for partners to engage with tomorrow’s most influential athletes, and we are thrilled to be back in person to help facilitate those introductions and experiences,” said Steve Scebelo, President, NFL Players Inc., in the press release. “For the first time as professionals and following in the footsteps of players like Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and Cooper Kupp, this year’s class will also learn about the business from union leadership as they plan beyond playing careers and strengthen bonds for future success.”

“We’re excited to be back in person for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. The event is a vital component for us and the trading card community as whole, as it gives us the ability to capture the top rookies in their uniforms for the first time for their Panini Rookie trading cards in and as they sign their autograph trading cards.” said Jason Howarth, VP, Marketing, Panini America, in the press release. “Following the Draft, we submit our list of who we view as the 40+ most collectable players to participate in the Rookie Photo Shoot and it sets the stage for our NFL/NFLPA trading card products for the year.”

The Rookie Premiere was launched in Los Angeles in 1994, and serves as the first major business and marketing event for players since becoming professionals and providing partners with unparalleled early access to the game’s marketable new stars, according to the NFLPA.

Along with the trio of Steelers’ rookies headed to the NFLPA Rookie Premier event, the AFC North is well represented as Baltimore Ravens’ rookie Kyle Hamilton and Cleveland Browns’ rookie David Bell will also be in attendance.