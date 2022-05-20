Steelers Sign 3rd Round Pick DE DeMarvin Leal To Four-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have another one of their seven 2022 draft picks under contract as of Friday afternoon.

According to the Steelers, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, the team’s third-round selection out of Texas A&M, has now signed his rookie four-year contract. He was the 84th overall selection in this year’s draft.

Leal started 12 games in 2021 at Texas A&M, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories. His four-year rookie deal with the Steelers should total out at around $5,176,955 and include a signing bonus of around $945,058. His 2022 salary cap charge should come in at around $941,265.

The signing of Leal means that the Steelers now have just two unsigned draft picks in quarterback Kenny Pickett, the team’s first round selection, and wide receiver Calvin Austin III, the team’s fourth-round selection.

Prior to Friday, the Steelers had already signed four of their 2022 draft picks in wide receiver George Pickens, fullback/tight end Connor Heyward, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and quarterback Chris Oladokun.

The Steelers annual OTA practice are scheduled to get underway on Tuesday.