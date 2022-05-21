Rookies Pickett, Pickens, Austin III Wear Steelers Uniforms For First Time At NFLPA Premier

Three of the Pittsburgh Steelers first four draft picks this year, quarterback Kenny Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens and wide receiver Calvin Austin III are currently in Los Angeles at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event. Photos from that annual event have now emerged on Instagram on Saturday and they show the three rookies in their full Steelers uniforms for the first time. Pickett also did a photoshoot for Panini America while in Los Angeles.

Kenny Pickett with George Pickens and Calvin Austin III from IG in LA #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/BOyZQocsHL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 21, 2022

The three Steelers players are among 42 total NFL rookies who were invited to participate in the annual NFLPA event, which includes the official unveiling of their first NFL jerseys and trading card photo shoots.

“We’re excited to be back in person for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. The event is a vital component for us and the trading card community as whole, as it gives us the ability to capture the top rookies in their uniforms for the first time for their Panini Rookie trading cards in and as they sign their autograph trading cards.” said Jason Howarth, VP, Marketing, Panini America. “Following the Draft, we submit our list of who we view as the 40+ most collectable players to participate in the Rookie Photo Shoot and it sets the stage for our NFL/NFLPA trading card products for the year.”

Pickett posted a photo Friday night on Instagram of himself wearing his Steelers jersey at the NFLPA Premiere.

Kenny Pickett with his Steelers jersey at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere! #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/sBPdaHuLSL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 21, 2022

Dreams coming true! The 2022 @NFL rookies see their official jerseys for the first time at the @NFLPA x @Fanatics Rookie Premiere! #RookiePremiere pic.twitter.com/OAVJYLYVrX — Fanatics (@Fanatics) May 21, 2022

The three Steelers rookies should be back in Pittsburgh by Tuesday to participate in the start of the team’s annual OTA practices.